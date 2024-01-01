https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846766Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTraining boxing gloves used and signed by Cassius Clay, National Museum of African American History and CultureOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8846766View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2626 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7240 x 5433 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7240 x 5433 px | 300 dpi | 112.57 MBFree DownloadTraining boxing gloves used and signed by Cassius Clay, National Museum of African American History and CultureMore