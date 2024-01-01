rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846766
Training boxing gloves used and signed by Cassius Clay, National Museum of African American History and Culture
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Training boxing gloves used and signed by Cassius Clay, National Museum of African American History and Culture

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8846766

View CC0 License

Training boxing gloves used and signed by Cassius Clay, National Museum of African American History and Culture

More