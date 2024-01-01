rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846820
Placard with "Stop the War on Black America" used at protests in Washington, DC, National Museum of African American History and Culture

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8846820

View CC0 License

