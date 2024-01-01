https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846828Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDividend check from Freedman's Savings and Trust Company, National Museum of African American History and CultureOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8846828View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 571 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1664 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6774 x 3221 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6774 x 3221 px | 300 dpi | 124.89 MBFree DownloadDividend check from Freedman's Savings and Trust Company, National Museum of African American History and CultureMore