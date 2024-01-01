rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846828
Dividend check from Freedman's Savings and Trust Company, National Museum of African American History and Culture
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8846828

View CC0 License

