rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846846
Red Starfleet uniform worn by Nichelle Nichols as Lt. Uhura on Star Trek, National Museum of African American History and…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Red Starfleet uniform worn by Nichelle Nichols as Lt. Uhura on Star Trek, National Museum of African American History and Culture

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8846846

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Red Starfleet uniform worn by Nichelle Nichols as Lt. Uhura on Star Trek, National Museum of African American History and Culture

More