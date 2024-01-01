https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846896Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLetter addressed "Sir" (presumably Mathew Brady) from Daniel Scott LamontOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8846896View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 937 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2732 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4325 x 5540 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4325 x 5540 px | 300 dpi | 68.61 MBFree DownloadLetter addressed "Sir" (presumably Mathew Brady) from Daniel Scott LamontMore