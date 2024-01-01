https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846928Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAfter Washington Allston's "Outlines and Sketches", John CheneyOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8846928View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 885 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2582 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 5422 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 5422 px | 300 dpi | 124.13 MBFree DownloadAfter Washington Allston's "Outlines and Sketches", John CheneyMore