https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846951Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLithograph, "The Life of the Fireman Series - The Metropolitan System", Smithsonian National Museum of African ArtOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8846951View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 777 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1999 x 1295 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLithograph, "The Life of the Fireman Series - The Metropolitan System", Smithsonian National Museum of African ArtMore