rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846990
Wove paper envelope addressed to John Sheaffer of Bareville, PA, National Museum of African American History and Culture
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Wove paper envelope addressed to John Sheaffer of Bareville, PA, National Museum of African American History and Culture

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8846990

View CC0 License

Wove paper envelope addressed to John Sheaffer of Bareville, PA, National Museum of African American History and Culture

More