https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846990Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWove paper envelope addressed to John Sheaffer of Bareville, PA, National Museum of African American History and CultureOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8846990View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 713 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2079 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4662 x 2769 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4662 x 2769 px | 300 dpi | 73.89 MBFree DownloadWove paper envelope addressed to John Sheaffer of Bareville, PA, National Museum of African American History and CultureMore