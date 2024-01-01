https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847067Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAlexander Woollcott, Reginald Bathurst BirchOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8847067View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 892 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2603 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4897 x 6585 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4897 x 6585 px | 300 dpi | 92.32 MBFree DownloadAlexander Woollcott, Reginald Bathurst BirchMore