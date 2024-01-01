https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847089Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSketches for the Decoration of a Private Library "A", Kenyon CoxOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8847089View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 641 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1869 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6971 x 3722 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6971 x 3722 px | 300 dpi | 148.49 MBFree DownloadSketches for the Decoration of a Private Library "A", Kenyon CoxMore