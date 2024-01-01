https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847141Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLepus Aquaticus (1845- 1848) illustrated by John James Audubon (1785-1851). Original from the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8847141View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 947 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3114 x 2458 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3114 x 2458 px | 300 dpi | 21.93 MBFree DownloadLepus Aquaticus (1845- 1848) illustrated by John James Audubon (1785-1851). Original from the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.More