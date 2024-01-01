https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847158Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGirl with Basket by Alice Pike BarneyOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8847158View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 983 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2868 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6518 x 7954 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6518 x 7954 px | 300 dpi | 296.7 MBFree DownloadGirl with Basket by Alice Pike BarneyMore