https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847164
Lithograph, "Firemen Past and Present", Smithsonian National Museum of African Art
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8847164

View CC0 License

