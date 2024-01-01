https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847164Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLithograph, "Firemen Past and Present", Smithsonian National Museum of African ArtOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8847164View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 877 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1717 x 1255 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLithograph, "Firemen Past and Present", Smithsonian National Museum of African ArtMore