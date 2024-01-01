https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847208Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHayes Platform of Sound Money, Lenna Dimock GlackensOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8847208View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1040 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3033 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5226 x 6031 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5226 x 6031 px | 300 dpi | 90.2 MBFree DownloadHayes Platform of Sound Money, Lenna Dimock GlackensMore