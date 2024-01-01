https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847233Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPortrait of Lexington, Thomas J ScottOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8847233View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2503 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1427 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4533 x 3234 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2503 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1427 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4533 x 3234 px | 300 dpi | 83.91 MBFree DownloadPortrait of Lexington, Thomas J ScottMore