https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847250Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Sole (Solea lunata & c), print in high resolution by Mark Catesby. Original from the Smithsonian American Art Museum.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8847250View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 890 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2224 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2224 px | 300 dpi | 19.11 MBFree DownloadThe Sole (Solea lunata & c), print in high resolution by Mark Catesby. Original from the Smithsonian American Art Museum.More