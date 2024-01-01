https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847366Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDavid Dixon Porter, Auguste EdouartOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8847366View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 880 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2566 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5424 x 7398 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5424 x 7398 px | 300 dpi | 229.63 MBFree DownloadDavid Dixon Porter, Auguste EdouartMore