https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847370Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA lady on a terrace with hookah and falconOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8847370View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 783 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2284 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5201 x 7969 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5201 x 7969 px | 300 dpi | 118.61 MBFree DownloadA lady on a terrace with hookah and falconMore