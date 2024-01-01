https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847485Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTilden or Blood Compromise - Indeed!, Thomas NastOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8847485View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2479 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8082 x 5711 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2479 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 8082 x 5711 px | 300 dpi | 264.14 MBFree DownloadTilden or Blood Compromise - Indeed!, Thomas NastMore