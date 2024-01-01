https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847568Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Legislative Session (study for panel, Old Senate Office Building), Louis SchaettleOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8847568View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 625 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1822 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 7683 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 7683 px | 300 dpi | 175.88 MBFree DownloadA Legislative Session (study for panel, Old Senate Office Building), Louis SchaettleMore