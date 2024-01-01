rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847607
Playbill for Ira Aldridge in Othello and The Slave at the Theatre Royal, National Museum of African American History and…
Playbill for Ira Aldridge in Othello and The Slave at the Theatre Royal, National Museum of African American History and Culture

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8847607

