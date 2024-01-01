rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847635
3c Washington quadruple rate with Blood's Penny Post carrier stamp on cover
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

3c Washington quadruple rate with Blood's Penny Post carrier stamp on cover

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8847635

View CC0 License

3c Washington quadruple rate with Blood's Penny Post carrier stamp on cover

More