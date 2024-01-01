https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847635Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text3c Washington quadruple rate with Blood's Penny Post carrier stamp on coverOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8847635View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 559 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1629 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7116 x 3312 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7116 x 3312 px | 300 dpi | 67.45 MBFree Download3c Washington quadruple rate with Blood's Penny Post carrier stamp on coverMore