rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847637
1c Franklin and 2c Washington cover
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

1c Franklin and 2c Washington cover

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8847637

View CC0 License

1c Franklin and 2c Washington cover

More