rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847712
Design for Brooch or Hair Ornament in Shape of Feather
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Design for Brooch or Hair Ornament in Shape of Feather

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8847712

View CC0 License

Design for Brooch or Hair Ornament in Shape of Feather

More