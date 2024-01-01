https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847718Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text5c Documentary Inland Exchange revenue stamp single on marriage certificateOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8847718View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 980 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2857 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3991 x 3258 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3991 x 3258 px | 300 dpi | 37.23 MBFree Download5c Documentary Inland Exchange revenue stamp single on marriage certificateMore