https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847768Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Royal French Galley Seen from the Stern, Pierre PugetOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8847768View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1084 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3162 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4598 x 5089 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4598 x 5089 px | 300 dpi | 66.98 MBFree DownloadA Royal French Galley Seen from the Stern, Pierre PugetMore