https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847839Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPlacard reading "community control of police now" used at Baltimore protests, National Museum of African American History and CultureOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8847839View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 486 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1417 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6099 x 15065 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6099 x 15065 px | 300 dpi | 525.78 MBFree DownloadPlacard reading "community control of police now" used at Baltimore protests, National Museum of African American History and CultureMore