https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847847
Bass drum from the 25th Infantry Band, National Museum of African American History and Culture
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8847847

View CC0 License

