https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847886
National Zoological Park, Indian Elephants "Dunk" and "Gold Dust"
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8847886

View CC0 License

