https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847986Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJenny Lind Paper Doll Costume, Agathe from the opera "Der Freischutze" (The Freischutz)Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8847986View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 838 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1396 x 1999 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadJenny Lind Paper Doll Costume, Agathe from the opera "Der Freischutze" (The Freischutz)More