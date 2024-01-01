https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847991Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text"Animals of the Arctic Region" Lecture by Brigadier General A. W. GreelyOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8847991View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 966 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2818 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6142 x 4945 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6142 x 4945 px | 300 dpi | 86.92 MBFree Download"Animals of the Arctic Region" Lecture by Brigadier General A. W. GreelyMore