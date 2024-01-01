https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848054Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPortrait of Frederick Douglass (1817?-1895)Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8848054View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 741 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2160 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3703 x 6000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3703 x 6000 px | 300 dpi | 63.62 MBFree DownloadPortrait of Frederick Douglass (1817?-1895)More