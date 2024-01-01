https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848072Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPortrait of Mary Helen Churchill BairdOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8848072View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 962 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2805 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4883 x 6092 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4883 x 6092 px | 300 dpi | 170.24 MBFree DownloadPortrait of Mary Helen Churchill BairdMore