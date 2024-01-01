https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848093Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOptical TOy: "The London Mail Obstructed by a Snowdrift" (Spooner's Protean Views, no. 16)Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8848093View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 944 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 1573 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadOptical TOy: "The London Mail Obstructed by a Snowdrift" (Spooner's Protean Views, no. 16)More