https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848104Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUntitled (floral still life), Edward Mitchell BannisterOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8848104View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 995 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2903 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5415 x 6528 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5415 x 6528 px | 300 dpi | 101.16 MBFree DownloadUntitled (floral still life), Edward Mitchell BannisterMore