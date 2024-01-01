https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848106Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUntitled (landscape with cows in stream near trees), Edward Mitchell BannisterOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8848106View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 909 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2652 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5504 x 4170 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5504 x 4170 px | 300 dpi | 131.35 MBFree DownloadUntitled (landscape with cows in stream near trees), Edward Mitchell BannisterMore