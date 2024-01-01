https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848166Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChicago in Flames, Lawrence W. LaddOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8848166View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 759 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2215 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6280 x 3974 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6280 x 3974 px | 300 dpi | 71.43 MBFree DownloadChicago in Flames, Lawrence W. LaddMore