O-mata-ah-luta (Red Plume) by Antonion Zeno Shindler
O-mata-ah-luta (Red Plume) by Antonion Zeno Shindler

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8848205

View CC0 License

