https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848229
Wá-nah-de-túnk-ah, Big Eagle (or Black Dog), Chief of the O-hah-kas-ka-toh-y-an-te Band by George Catlin
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8848229

View CC0 License

