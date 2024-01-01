https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848229Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWá-nah-de-túnk-ah, Big Eagle (or Black Dog), Chief of the O-hah-kas-ka-toh-y-an-te Band by George CatlinOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8848229View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 975 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1855 x 2284 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1855 x 2284 px | 300 dpi | 12.14 MBFree DownloadWá-nah-de-túnk-ah, Big Eagle (or Black Dog), Chief of the O-hah-kas-ka-toh-y-an-te Band by George CatlinMore