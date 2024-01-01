rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848329
Mural Decoration, Dome of the Manufactures and Liberal Arts Building, World's Columbian Exposition, Chicago, J Carroll…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Mural Decoration, Dome of the Manufactures and Liberal Arts Building, World's Columbian Exposition, Chicago, J Carroll Beckwith

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8848329

View CC0 License

Mural Decoration, Dome of the Manufactures and Liberal Arts Building, World's Columbian Exposition, Chicago, J Carroll Beckwith

More