https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848351Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextView of the Acropolis, Athens, Frederic Edwin ChurchOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8848351View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 785 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2291 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6910 x 4523 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6910 x 4523 px | 300 dpi | 89.44 MBFree DownloadView of the Acropolis, Athens, Frederic Edwin ChurchMore