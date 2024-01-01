rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848354
Kondai Tonegawa fukei from the Series One Hundred Views of Edo, by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8848354

View CC0 License

