https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848385Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAtlantic and Great Western Railway, Plate 35Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8848385View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 816 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2381 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4896 x 3330 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4896 x 3330 px | 300 dpi | 93.32 MBFree DownloadAtlantic and Great Western Railway, Plate 35More