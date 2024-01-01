https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848458Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUntitled (Wood Scene with Birch Trees and Ducks), Edward Mitchell BannisterOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8848458View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 689 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1981 x 3450 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1981 x 3450 px | 300 dpi | 19.58 MBFree DownloadUntitled (Wood Scene with Birch Trees and Ducks), Edward Mitchell BannisterMore