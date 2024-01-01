https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848539Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIndian Man with Quiver, Alexander Davis CooperOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8848539View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1056 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3081 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5194 x 5901 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5194 x 5901 px | 300 dpi | 175.4 MBFree DownloadIndian Man with Quiver, Alexander Davis CooperMore