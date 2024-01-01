https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848623Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIndian Family Alarmed at the Approach of a Prairie Fire by George CatlinOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8848623View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 875 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2551 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6454 x 4704 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6454 x 4704 px | 300 dpi | 86.88 MBFree DownloadIndian Family Alarmed at the Approach of a Prairie Fire by George CatlinMore