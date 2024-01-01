rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848727
Study of Pendentive Figure for Electricity, Dome of the Manufactures and Liberal Arts Building, World's Columbian…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Study of Pendentive Figure for Electricity, Dome of the Manufactures and Liberal Arts Building, World's Columbian Exposition, Chicago, IL, J Carroll Beckwith

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8848727

View CC0 License

Study of Pendentive Figure for Electricity, Dome of the Manufactures and Liberal Arts Building, World's Columbian Exposition, Chicago, IL, J Carroll Beckwith

More