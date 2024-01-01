https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848764Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSection of a wall showing portion of Flemish tapestry, Tapestry room, Palace of Fontainebleau, France, Frederick MarschallOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8848764View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 745 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1241 x 2000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSection of a wall showing portion of Flemish tapestry, Tapestry room, Palace of Fontainebleau, France, Frederick MarschallMore