https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848769Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA French Horse, from the first set of "Equile Joannis Austriaci", Jan Van Der StraetOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8848769View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 930 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2712 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5457 x 4229 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5457 x 4229 px | 300 dpi | 66.06 MBFree DownloadA French Horse, from the first set of "Equile Joannis Austriaci", Jan Van Der StraetMore