rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848797
Salon Interior with Gabriel d'Arjuzon Playing the Violin and Pascalie Hosten, Comtess d'Arjuzon, Playing Guitar
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Salon Interior with Gabriel d'Arjuzon Playing the Violin and Pascalie Hosten, Comtess d'Arjuzon, Playing Guitar

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8848797

View CC0 License

Salon Interior with Gabriel d'Arjuzon Playing the Violin and Pascalie Hosten, Comtess d'Arjuzon, Playing Guitar

More